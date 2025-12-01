Full line-up of players for Next Gen ATP Finals, the best under 20 players of the year

HQ

The Next Gen ATP Finals, the tournament for the best eight players under 20 years old, has finalised the line-up, two weeks before the competition takes place between December 17-21 in Jeddah.

João Fonseca, the Brazilian who won last year, withdrew at the last moment due to injury, so the final line-up is made of:



Jakub Menšík (CZE), 19th in the world



Learner Tien (USA), 28th in the world



Alexander Blockx (BEL), 115th in the world



Dino Prižmić (CRO), 127th in the world



Martín Landaluce (ESP), 135th in the world



Nicolai Budkov Kjær (NOR), 1933th in the world



Nishesh Basavareddy (USA), 166th in the world



Rafael Jódar (ESP), 1967th in the world



For the first time since the tournament was introduced in 2017, two Spaniards will participate in the competition. Jódar was the last one to book the trip to Saudi Arabia due to his late resurgence: he was outside of the top 900 in ATP but won three ATP Challenger Tour between August and November: Hersonissos 3 in Greece and Lincoln and Charlottesville in United States).

Since the tournament was created in 2017, no player has defended the title. Learner Tien reached the final last year but lost to Fonseca, who was praised by ITF CEO as the type of player that will challenge Alcaraz and Sinner's dominance.

Past winners, now in tennis elite, include Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2018, Jannik Sinner in 2018, Carlos Alcaraz in 2021 or Brandon Nakashima in 2022 (and Álex de Miñaur was runner-up twice). Who do you think will win Next-Gen ATP Finals in 2025?