Full details on the online mode in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

HQ

There's been a lot of talk about Super Mario Bros. Firstly because we attended Nintendo's special presentation with a dedicated Direct, and secondly because we were also able to give you our first-hand impressions thanks to our test of the Joy-Cons at Gamescom last week.

And one of the most talked about things in the coming weeks about the game is its online multiplayer mode, something we were able to talk face-to-face with the game's producer Takashi Tezuka and director Shiro Mouri about, and how they approached the development of this new feature. "In this game, our goal is a 2D Mario game with a new kind of online experience," explains Mouri in the interview below. "What we came up with in terms of a concept for the online game was to have or create casual connections. And what I mean by this casual connection is that you can enjoy the same kind of experience as with a single player."

HQ

"And because the matchmaking runs in the background, you don't have to wait for it to be done. When you play online, there will be other players playing simultaneously around the world who will appear on your screen as shadows of live players."

But the online mode also brought some substantial changes to how we perceive the control of the characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as there will be some, as explained in the Direct, such as Caco Gazapo or Yoshi that will be immune to damage. But the most striking thing is that the physics of these characters have been balanced, and for example we can no longer bounce or push another character so that they fall into the void or crash into an enemy. These systems have been removed in favour of the co-operative experience that Wonder's developers want to flourish between unknown players. "We think it's a new online experience that can be enjoyed by many different types of people."