Full Circle on Skate's Early Access phase: "Things will continue to change and improve"

HQ

The arrival of Skate as an Early Access project has been a rather surprising affair, because on one hand it was immensely popular and drew in tens of millions of players at launch, but on the other hand, many fans were a bit disappointed by what they received. Generally speaking, some of the main issues with the game surrounded the technical performance, and now developer Full Circle has released a blog post that comments on this and the changes that are coming.

"Things have not gone as smoothly for some of you as we would have liked. A lot more (we're talking millions) players joined us in these first few weeks than we expected - and with that came bugs, glitches, progression locks, and performance issues. We'll get into the why and what we're doing about it, but first, we want to show our appreciation to all of you for sticking with us."

To this end, the developer is handing every single player a care package to show their appreciation for continuing to play the game, with this including 2000 Tix and 500 SVBs to spend in-game as you see fit. The gift does have a time limit on it though, as it's only available to claim until December 2 at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET.

Beyond this and looking at feedback, Full Circle has explained the following:

"Making skate. is a balancing act between delivering the fresh content from our roadmap, improving the overall player experience, and addressing your live feedback. We're tweaking and fixing the game - some of it on the fly, and some of it as part of longer-term improvements. But, things will continue to change and improve. We all want skate. to be great, and working with you, our community, to fine-tune the player experience during Early Access is the way we get there."

As for what will be changing, we can expect fewer errors in the daily tasks reset, plus a smoother progression system that should make the rewards and economy in-game more fulfilling. Premium items should become more unique and valuable, Skate.Pass tiers will be less of a grind to complete, SVBs will be easier to earn, there will be more branded and licenced content, and you won't be left with an immense event currency surplus in the future like many have been in Skate-o-Ween.

Full Circle signs off with: "We're truly grateful for your patience as we improve, grow, and evolve skate. during Early Access. We wouldn't be here without you, the incredible skate. community, so keep sharing your feedback, your bugs, and issues. We're on the case and we'll only get better from here."