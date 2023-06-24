FUBAR is getting a second season

Despite being one of the biggest action movie stars of all-time, Arnold Schwarzenegger waited until he was 75-years-old before testing the waters of TV. The famed star made his TV debut in the Netflix series FUBAR a few weeks ago, and seemingly it has been a big success, as the streamer has already greenlit the show for a follow-up second season.

As noted during the Tudum event over the weekend, FUBAR will be returning in the future, meaning we can likely expect Arnie to continue operating as Netflix's CAO (chief action officer) for the time being as well.

There's no word on when FUBAR Season 2 will arrive, but it'll likely be sometime in late 2024 at the earliest as the first season only debuted in late May 2023.