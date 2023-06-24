Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
FUBAR (Netflix)

FUBAR is getting a second season

Netflix has been quick to greenlight a follow-up to Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV debut.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Despite being one of the biggest action movie stars of all-time, Arnold Schwarzenegger waited until he was 75-years-old before testing the waters of TV. The famed star made his TV debut in the Netflix series FUBAR a few weeks ago, and seemingly it has been a big success, as the streamer has already greenlit the show for a follow-up second season.

As noted during the Tudum event over the weekend, FUBAR will be returning in the future, meaning we can likely expect Arnie to continue operating as Netflix's CAO (chief action officer) for the time being as well.

There's no word on when FUBAR Season 2 will arrive, but it'll likely be sometime in late 2024 at the earliest as the first season only debuted in late May 2023.

FUBAR (Netflix)

Related texts

0
FUBAR (Netflix)

FUBAR (Netflix)
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the action genre in a series that only offends action fans.



Loading next content