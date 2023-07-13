FTC to launch appeal against Microsoft's Activision Blizzard King acquisition

HQ

What a roller coaster this acquisition has been so far. While a lot of regions and trade commissions around the world seem to be fine with Microsoft's mega $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard King merger, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority is less keen to approve the deal, a choice that seemed to see the UK standing alone following the US' Federal Trade Commission losing its legal proceeding recently. However, it looks like the FTC isn't going down without a fight.

As noted by The Verge, the FTC has filed a notice that states it will be appealing Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley's decision to approve the deal, but as for the arguments it will be posing come this time, that has yet to be mentioned and won't be mentioned until the full appeal is submitted.

As for what this means, for the FTC to throw a spanner in Microsoft's plans again, this full appeal will need to be submitted and essentially accepted so that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals can issue an emergency stay to extend the temporary restraining order that stops Microsoft from closing the deal. The catch is that this restraining order lifts at 23:59 PT on Friday, July 14 (7:59 BST/8:59 CEST on July 15) and the actual deadline for the deal closes on July 18, meaning we could see Microsoft wrapping up the merger early next week to be able to overcome the FTC's plans to slow them down once again.

The problem for Microsoft however then once again comes back to the UK's CMA, as the blocked deal will likely need to be resolved before Microsoft can close the Activision Blizzard King mega deal. As the CMA recently warned that a restructure to the deal could open a new investigation, it likely means that talks between Microsoft and the CMA will continue for some time.