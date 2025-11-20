Frozen stars sign deals to earn $60 million each to return

"Do you wanna build a snowman?" Only if you're willing to pay me $60 million, Anna. That's how much it's costing to get Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad to return for the third and fourth Frozen movies.

As discovered by TheWrap, this is one of the biggest deals in animation history, and shows just how valuable Frozen is to Disney. The first and second film both grossed well over a billion USD at the box office, and there are clearly high hopes for the threequel, which is set to release in 2027.

This is a massive increase from the last deal the trio cut, which got them each $15 million for their appearances in Frozen II. It's expected that this will not be a lump sum, and that the $60 million will be paid out over years tied to the production of the next Frozen movies and their box office performance. As it stands, if these deals will go through, that's another $180 million Disney will have to make back in some form.

Frozen III is set to release on the 24th of November, 2027.