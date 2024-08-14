Frozen III to debut in cinemas in autumn 2027

Dansk
Anna and Elsa won't return for another Frozen theatrical outing for three years, until November 24, 2027 to be more precise. The first two films have together earned an incredible $2.6 billion, proving that the series is a huge cash cow for Disney. It's therefore not unexpected that there will be more - and not just one but at least two upcoming films.
Because while we have to wait more than three years for the third film, Frozen III, Disney is already teasing a fourth. Whether we will have to wait as long between the third instalment and the teased fourth remains to be seen.