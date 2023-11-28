Frozen 3's story is "so epic it may not fit into just one film"

HQ

Recently, Disney boss Bob Iger appeared on a morning television show and revealed that the entertainment titan is working on not only a third Frozen film, but also a fourth one. Now, picking up on that, writer and executive producer on many animated Disney works, Jennifer Lee, has spoken specifically about what the future of the world of Frozen might look like.

As mentioned in an interview article on The Walt Disney Company website, when asked for more details about Frozen 3, Lee stated, "Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it's so epic it may not fit into just one film."

So, judging by this, it does seem like Disney is looking to tell the next Frozen story across two parts, meaning we can expect to spend a good proportion of time in Arendelle in the coming years.

Are you excited to see more Frozen?