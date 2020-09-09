Cookies

news
Minecraft Dungeons

Frosty trailer lands for Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter

The latest expansion has landed for the action-RPG, and a new trailer has landed to mark the occasion.

It's time to head back into Minecraft Dungeons again - out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One - as Mojang has now released the second major expansion for the game: Creeping Winter.

It includes a new campaign with three new missions in winter-inspired areas. There you'll face two new kinds of Mobs (Iceologer and Illusioner) and you will of course also find new armour, artefacts and weapons. To make things even better, Mojang has also released a new update for the game that adds Daily Trials as well as merchants like the Blacksmith and the Gift Wrapper.

Check out the Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter launch trailer below, and below it, you'll also find a couple of new screenshots and the Achievements list.

Minecraft DungeonsMinecraft Dungeons

Lone Champion - Complete Lone Fortress on Adventure or Apocalypse difficulty [50]
Lost in the Snow - Complete the Lost Settlement secret mission [20]
Chill Out - Defeat 5 mobs with a single Ice Wand attack [10]
Smooth Operator - Slide a total distance of 500 blocks on ice [10]
Frozen Fists - Complete Frosted Fjord without having a melee or ranged weapon equipped at any time [30]

