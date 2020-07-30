Frostpunk's final DLC lands in three weeks

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier today, 11 bit Studios revealed the launch date of the last content drop for its successful strategy game Frostpunk. The final DLC chapter "On The Edge" will release on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG) on August 20. When the console versions get the content is not clear at the time of writing. We can expect a continuation of the main story, while advanced gameplay mechanics are briefly mentioned in the official press release.

To summarize: We have to check out an abandoned military camp for our headquarter in New London. They are sending out rations for our people, something that we are highly dependent on since there are no animals around left to hunt. Diplomacy will, therefore, play an important role in On The Edge, while we also have to position ourselves economically. Both influences must not only apply externally but also in consultation with our own citizens' interests. All of this happens while Frostpunk's unforgivable gameplay gnaws at our nerves on a new map that comes with its own unique features.

There is no price for this add-on just yet, but the Season Pass costs around 34 euros and you get all three DLC content in there. Read more about Frostpunk's harsh environment in our review.