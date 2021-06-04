Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Frostpunk

Frostpunk is free on EGS until June 10

The strategy game originally released back in 2018.

It has been revealed that this week's free offer on Epic Game Store is Frostpunk, a survival strategy game developed by 11 bit Studios.

The game was firstly released back in 2018, and it puts you into difficult situations where every choice of yours might bring some unwanted consequences while you play as the leader of the last city on Earth and try to keep your people alive in this entirely frozen post-apocalyptic world. We did quite like the game and gave it a 8/10 score when we reviewed it, you can check our thoughts here.

If you're interested in checking the game out, as mentioned above, Frostpunk is free to grab on Epic Games Store until June 10. Time for some ice-cold challenges in this hot summer, perhaps?

