Frostpunk gets its final expansion this summer

You're watching Advertisements

The unique survival experience Frostpunk has players take on the role of the leader of the last city on the planet trying to keep its people alive and well (enough). Plenty of hardships come the player's way throughout the experience (as it turns out, the apocalypse is hard to live through and the post-apocalypse is tough to live in) and more hardships are headed to the game as revealed by Frostpunk developer 11 bit Studios.

The mysterious 'Project TVADGYCGJR' has officially been revealed as 'On The Edge', the third and final expansion to hit Frostpunk. The expansion is set after the Great Storm and offers a new story scenario, mechanics, challenges and more. Frostpunk: On The Edge is set to release this summer via Steam and if you're interested, you can take a look at the teaser trailer below.