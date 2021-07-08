Frostpunk: Console Edition is receiving three DLC expansions on July 21

When it comes to DLC content, Frostpunk players on console have sadly been left in the dark. Expansions The Rifts, The Last Autumn, and On The Edge launched exclusively for PC, and this was despite the latter two releasing after the Console Edition on PS4 and Xbox One. This divide between platforms is coming to an end soon though, as it has been revealed that all three of the expansions will be released for the Console Edition on July 21.

Kuba Stokalski, Lead Designer of Frostpunk said: "All expansions had to serve two purposes when we designed them. We wanted to broaden the lore since the game portrays people's hardship in the fight with nature, and we put a lot of emphasis on narrative, but also introduce new mechanics. We didn't want to go with delivering more fun that plays almost like the base game approach, and three expansions ended up being distinguishable from the base game but also each other. And we're happy that console players, at last, have a chance to play them. Thank you for waiting so patiently."

One important detail to note is that these expansions can either be purchased standalone or as part of the game's Season Pass.