Frostpunk board game hits Kickstarter, gets insta-funded

You're watching Advertisements

Frostpunk is the chilling portrayal of life in a world in the grip of an ice age, and 11 bit Studios' game, despite the bleak severity of the subject matter, has proven popular on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Now, as is the case with many a successful strategy title, a board game adaptation is in the works.

Frostpunk: The Board Game dropped on Kickstarter just last night, and almost immediately the campaign reached its goal, and now we're just working towards stretch goals after the £182K target was smashed in mere minutes. At the time of writing it's approaching £600K in less than 24 hours, and there are still three weeks left to go.

The minis look decent, the game looks very in-keeping with the original, and we can see this being an interesting tabletop experience when it ships this time next year (if everything goes to plan, of course).