English
Follow us
news
Frostpunk

Frostpunk board game hits Kickstarter, gets insta-funded

The ice-cold strategy game is taking it to the table and lots of people have supported the project.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Frostpunk is the chilling portrayal of life in a world in the grip of an ice age, and 11 bit Studios' game, despite the bleak severity of the subject matter, has proven popular on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Now, as is the case with many a successful strategy title, a board game adaptation is in the works.

Frostpunk: The Board Game dropped on Kickstarter just last night, and almost immediately the campaign reached its goal, and now we're just working towards stretch goals after the £182K target was smashed in mere minutes. At the time of writing it's approaching £600K in less than 24 hours, and there are still three weeks left to go.

The minis look decent, the game looks very in-keeping with the original, and we can see this being an interesting tabletop experience when it ships this time next year (if everything goes to plan, of course).

Frostpunk

Related texts

FrostpunkScore

Frostpunk
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"A tense strategy game that requires your constant focus, since every choice could have dire consequences for you and your people."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy