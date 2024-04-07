Frostpunk 2's open beta lands on 15th April

HQ

Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2 will be able to access an open beta for the game on 15th April.

"Return to the unforgiving Frostlands and experience a glimpse of our ambitious sequel in which, among the need to survive, you'll face a new and deadly threat: human nature and its insatiable thirst for power. The Beta features a part of the sandbox mode called the Utopia Builder Preview," said 11 Bit Studios.

The early access period is available from 15th April at 6PM BST - April 22 and will be available in English and Simplified Chinese only. You can check out the game's system requirements here.