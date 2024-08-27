Frostpunk 2 teases a big reveal for tomorrow

HQ

Frostpunk 2 was meant to release in the first half of this year, but in June we were made aware that the release would actually be coming this September. It's a packed month so far, and Frostpunk 2 will have to stand out.

By the looks of things, the game is going to show us exactly how it does just that. A new reveal of some kind has been teased over on social media. There are a few short clips of gameplay, including a T-Rex at one point, combined with the reveal that we'll learn more tomorrow.

The 28th of August is sure to be a big day for Frostpunk fans, then. Are you hoping we see a new trailer, or more in-depth gameplay reveal like a stream?