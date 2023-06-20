Frostpunk 2 launching in the first half of 2024

HQ

Frostpunk 2 is a game that has remained largely in the shadows, but recently at the PC Gaming Show, it made a brief appearance confirming a 2024 release window.

Now, thanks to the official Frostpunk Twitter account, we know that the sequel is coming in the first half of 2024. Moreover, the developers have also stated that all of the game's major features are currently playable, and that the global gameplay reveal will take place in early Autumn.

The first press shows for Frostpunk 2 will take place at Gamescom in August and during a US press tour in September. It's unlikely we'd see gameplay at Gamescom, though, if the promise is still for a gameplay reveal in Autumn.

Are you excited for Frostpunk 2?