Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 launching in the first half of 2024

It's getting a gameplay reveal this Autumn.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Frostpunk 2 is a game that has remained largely in the shadows, but recently at the PC Gaming Show, it made a brief appearance confirming a 2024 release window.

Now, thanks to the official Frostpunk Twitter account, we know that the sequel is coming in the first half of 2024. Moreover, the developers have also stated that all of the game's major features are currently playable, and that the global gameplay reveal will take place in early Autumn.

The first press shows for Frostpunk 2 will take place at Gamescom in August and during a US press tour in September. It's unlikely we'd see gameplay at Gamescom, though, if the promise is still for a gameplay reveal in Autumn.

Are you excited for Frostpunk 2?

Frostpunk 2

Related texts



Loading next content