Frostpunk 2 launches in July for PC

The highly anticipated sequel to the hit strategy game Frostpunk is nearly upon us. As confirmed at last night's Xbox Partner Preview, Frostpunk 2 is getting its release date on the 25th of July for PC players.

The game will also release on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, but a launch date hasn't yet been confirmed for those versions. The game will be available on PC Game Pass from launch as well, so if you're an active subscriber, you'll be able to try it out.

We also got a new trailer for Frostpunk 2, giving us another look at the improved visuals, gameplay, and more that we can expect in July.