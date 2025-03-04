Frostpunk 2 is launching for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X this summer

HQ

11bit Studios launched Frostpunk 2 in September last year, but only for PC, although it is also announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. In December, they finally presented a roadmap for their plans, and revealed that the game would premiere in 2025.

Now, via Instagram, they have published an updated roadmap where we learn that there will be a "Free Content Update" on May 8 and that it is specified that the console versions will arrive during this summer.

Still a pretty big window, but at least now we know that console players will be able to cool off with the biting Frostpunk 2 cold during the hottest months of the year.

If you want to know more about Frostpunk 2, you can find our review here.