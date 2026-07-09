Frostpunk 2 has sold one million copies

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It has been less than two years since Frostpunk 2 made its arrival on PC, shortly then also being followed by console versions in the summer of 2025. While developer 11 bit Studios is committed to the game and the wider series, with plans for a new project in the franchise next year, the current game has just surpassed a rather impressive sales milestone.

It has just been revealed Frostpunk 2 has surpassed one million sold copies. Again, this is sold copies and not one million total players, as with Frostpunk 2 being available on Game Pass, the number of players is no doubt significantly higher.

Speaking about this feat, 11 bit stated: "Over 1 million souls have now answered the Steward's call and entered the unforgiving Frostland. The Generator hungers, the oil must flow, and our survival hangs in the balance."