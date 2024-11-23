Frostpunk 2 has sold half a million copies.

HQ

It's been a few months since the launch of 11 Bit Studios' icy strategy game, and according to the company's latest quarterly report, Frostpunk 2 has now sold half a million copies. Well-deserved success for what we at Gamereactor have dubbed one of the most unique city builders of all time.

It's also worth noting that almost half of the game's revenue comes from the deluxe edition, and the largest share of sales (24.2%) has been in China. If you're curious, you can check out the full quarterly report in video format below.

Are you playing Frostpunk 2? What are your thoughts on the game?