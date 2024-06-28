Frostpunk 2 has been delayed until September

HQ

If you were looking forward to checking out the sequel to the well-received Frostpunk next month, unfortunately you'll have to wait longer than originally expected. Because the game is abdicating its late July release window and instead being delayed until September.

The reason for the delay is that the developer wants to take extra time to continue refining and perfecting the game following a recent slate of fan feedback. Touching on the matter, design director Jakub Stokalski and art director Lukasz Juszczyk said:

"Based on the surveys we received after playing Beta, the average rating you gave us was 8 out of 10. We're super grateful for that! At the same time, it was only a small slice of a work-in-progress, still-growing game. While our backlog is plentiful, it was an opportunity for us to listen to what you enjoyed, and what didn't quite land yet.

"This allowed us to prioritise things better, and bring upfront the features and modifications we were already working on. But we also realised that to guarantee the best possible experience on launch, we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2."

As for the exact date to which Frostpunk 2 has been delayed, the game will now be making its debut on PC - and Game Pass on day one - on September 20, 2024.

Developer 11 Bit Studios did elude to a few of the features that will now be available at launch following this delay, claiming that we can look forward to "new additions to the game mechanics, extensive UI & UX enhancement, a popular by-demand city feature the dev team calls Zoom Stories, and much more."