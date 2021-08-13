Frostpunk 2 has been announced, will release for PC

Developer 11 bit Studios has brought us some good news - the studio finally revealed the much-welcomed sequel for the popular survival game Frostpunk, simply called Frostpunk 2.

"They say we have forsaken ourselves and everything we stood for. And yet here we are, survivors of the old to welcome our new savior. LONG LIVE THE OIL!" wrote 11 bit Studios on Twitter.

The title will launch on PC via Steam, and the product page of the sequel is live now, you can check the short introduction below:

"Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the highly acclaimed, BAFTA-nominated society survival game. The age of steam has passed and now, oil leads the way as humanity's newest salvation. However, with new threats on the horizon, the future of the city looks even grimmer than before".

So far, no release date has been confirmed yet, but you can already add the game to your wish list, if you'd like to.