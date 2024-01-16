Frostpunk 2 gameplay confirms Game Pass launch

HQ

11 bit Studios left us waiting for almost two years between announcing Frostpunk 2 and sharing a few details, but you can expect a lot more in the coming weeks and months, Actually, I got a real treat for you right now.

The Polish developers have given us the first gameplay trailer for Frostpunk 2, while also confirming it'll launch straight on to Game Pass. This includes the PC version sometime this first half of the year and the Xbox Series when that version arrive alongside the PS5 version later.

In terms of the trailer itself, it makes it absolutely clear the world hasn't exactly turned into paradise 30 years after the first game, as we'll still have to make some difficult choices to keep our city and its inhabitants alive.