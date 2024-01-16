Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Frostpunk 2

      Frostpunk 2 gameplay confirms Game Pass launch

      It's coming to PC in the first half of 2024 before releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series later.

      HQ

      11 bit Studios left us waiting for almost two years between announcing Frostpunk 2 and sharing a few details, but you can expect a lot more in the coming weeks and months, Actually, I got a real treat for you right now.

      The Polish developers have given us the first gameplay trailer for Frostpunk 2, while also confirming it'll launch straight on to Game Pass. This includes the PC version sometime this first half of the year and the Xbox Series when that version arrive alongside the PS5 version later.

      In terms of the trailer itself, it makes it absolutely clear the world hasn't exactly turned into paradise 30 years after the first game, as we'll still have to make some difficult choices to keep our city and its inhabitants alive.

      HQ
      Frostpunk 2

