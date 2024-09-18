Frostpunk 2 and Ara: History Untold about to be added for Game Pass

HQ

So far in 2024, Microsoft has added a phenomenal selection of titles to Game Pass, and now it's time to see what we get at the end of this month. There's more of a PC focus this time around, but it's hard to complain with a selection like this. Here's what we can expect, and when:



Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 19



Frostpunk 2 (PC) - September 20



Ara: History Untold (PC) - September 24



As a subscriber, you also get a number of perks every month and the end of September is no exception. You can read more about the offers you get with Game Pass right now on Xbox Wire, including Expansion Pass to Persona 3 Reload.

As usual, some titles are also being removed, so make sure to play these by September 30. If you want to keep something, you have a discount on them until then via your subscription: