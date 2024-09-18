English
Frostpunk 2 and Ara: History Untold about to be added for Game Pass

PC gamers have two interesting titles to look forward to.

So far in 2024, Microsoft has added a phenomenal selection of titles to Game Pass, and now it's time to see what we get at the end of this month. There's more of a PC focus this time around, but it's hard to complain with a selection like this. Here's what we can expect, and when:


  • Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 19

  • Frostpunk 2 (PC) - September 20

  • Ara: History Untold (PC) - September 24

As a subscriber, you also get a number of perks every month and the end of September is no exception. You can read more about the offers you get with Game Pass right now on Xbox Wire, including Expansion Pass to Persona 3 Reload.

As usual, some titles are also being removed, so make sure to play these by September 30. If you want to keep something, you have a discount on them until then via your subscription:


  • Gotham Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Let's Build a Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Loop Hero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • My Time At Portia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

  • The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

  • Valheim (Cloud, Console, and PC)



