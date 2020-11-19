Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds will take fire December 1

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds, the latest project from Wasteland 3 developer inXile Entertainment, will be coming to Oculus Rift, HTC Vive VR, and Valve Index headsets on December 1.

This strategic team-based shooter is set to feature intense 10 vs 10 battles across modes such as Team Deathmatch and Conquest. It is set within an abandoned military base in Antarctica and will see players battle it out against each other in the freezing cold.

It was confirmed in a press release that from launch, players will be able to engage in a multi-week Leaderboard Challenge event. Here the top five players will be rewarded with prizes such as an Oculus Quest 2, a GeForce RTX 3080, and some Amazon gift cards.