Frostpoint VR: Proving Gounds is InXile's next game

Brian Fargo's InXile Entertainment is set to release its much-anticipated third entry in the CRPG franchise Wasteland in less than a month and as it turns out, that's not the only project in the works set to release this year from the developer. InXile Entertainment just recently announced Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds, a VR team-based multiplayer shooter for up to 20 players set in Antarctica.

The game features high-intensity PvPvE modes and pits players against players while also unleashing biomechanical creatures upon them all. If you're interested, you can read more on the game's official site and check out the announcement trailer above.

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds will release in 2020 for Steam VR and the Oculus Rift platform.

