Frostbite has gotten a new logo

While many game developers are using Unreal Engine 5 today, there are still those who has a major in-house game engine catered to their unique needs. One of them is EA with their Frostbite (developed by DICE), which debuted back in 2008 with the release of Battlefield: Bad Company 2.

Since then, the logo has went through three incarnations, and now it's time for a fourth one. EA says the previous two was all about "emphasizing our destructible environments in Battlefield", and this time they want to "tell a different story":

"Constructed from consecutive, overlapping layers, our new handprint embodies how our teams build upon each other's strengths, reaching beyond what is possible when they work alone. Each layer, like each piece of Frostbite technology, is both an innovation and a foundation, enabling the layer above it and building toward a cohesive whole.

The sharp, cutting edges of previous handprints have also been smoothed out, creating more fluid shapes. This reflects our commitment to addressing Frostbite's rougher edges, creating a smoother experience for both creators and players."

You can check out what it looks like below. Which of the four Frostbite logos do you prefer, and what do you think about the story behind the new design?