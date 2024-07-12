Frontier tells us how they "researched" waterparks for Planet Coaster 2

HQ

Yesterday, Frontier Developments revealed Planet Coaster 2, a simulation sequel that will again task players with creating and refining their own theme park, now with added water-based elements too.

This game will open the door to waterparks, meaning players will be able to add flume rides and standing pools to their park. But how did Frontier go about researching this and ensuring they got the waterpark feeling just right? We asked game director Rich Newbold and senior executive producer Adam Woods.

Woods began, "I've spent many summer holidays with my family in different water parks, building up for this one day. So I'm finally pleased that I've spent all that money in a useful way. But no, it was looking at real-life water parks, being inspired by the authenticity. It's very key for Planet Coaster, as you've seen with the roller coasters and the flat rides from the original. And that's true for the water park side as well. So, we've got a lot of roller coaster theme parks and water park fans in the office as well. So, there's quite a lot of experience here already. It's just about having a look and putting it into game."

Newbold then continued, "Yeah, and researching all of those amazing water parks that exist on the planet and all different types of flumes and the flume special pieces as well. I've kind of wanted to have those in-game and make sure we've got our body flumes and our raft flumes and all those other amazing things that you have in water parks in real life. And as Adam says, it's getting that authenticity in Planet Coaster of Adam's many trips away to water parks and providing ability for people to recreate those in-game as well."

Planet Coaster 2 when it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in the autumn.