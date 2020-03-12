Frontier signs multi-year license to make F1 games

Frontier Developments, the Cambridge-based studio behind Planet Zoo and Elite: Dangerous, has signed a multi-year deal to make F1-themed management games, with the first title due to land in time for the 2022 racing season (through until 2025, subject to meeting certain conditions).

The deal was announced alongside two additional third-party publishing deals, although details about what those IP might be are still very much under wraps. That said, the newly announced license fits perfectly with the studio's plan to move into publishing and it certainly looks like the studio will be one to watch, not only after the continued success of Elite and the Planet games but now also thanks to a growing portfolio of third-party titles.

"We are delighted to announce this multi-year licence deal with F1," Frontier's David Braben wrote. "F1 is one of the most popular global sporting franchises in the world, and we believe the combination of the F1 brand together with our extensive experience in management games will deliver fantastic game experiences to a wide and varied audience around the world."

"We have achieved great success with our own IP and are proven development and publishing partners for the highest profile third party IP. Both original and licensed IP will continue to be important as we grow and nurture our portfolio."