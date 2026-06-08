Frontier on Planet Zoo 2's conservation efforts: "It's about helping people connect the dots around conservation and ecology"

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There are a lot of interesting improvements and enhancements planned for Frontier Developments' Plant Zoo 2, not least in regards to graphics, quality-of-life changes, and also the inclusion of aquatic and avian species. But one of the other key areas that the game is seeing improvements comes in the form of conservation and how Frontier is now able to serve up a conservation system that is more in-line with what it had planned but couldn't quite realise in the original game.

On this front, we had a chance to speak with game director Gareth Hughes, in a complete video interview that you can watch in full below. During this interview, we touched on the conservation element, with Hughes speaking about why it's important to include this in the game.

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"Well, I like to think that Planet Zoo and now Planet Zoo 2, primarily entertains, but also helps educate just a little bit. Having things like the Zoopedia in the game where people can find out a lot of detail about the animals, where they live in the world, and the ecosystems that they like and the species that they live alongside. I think that aspect of being able to give our audience that information is really cool.

"And for me, the wildlife reserves are really an extension of that core theme that already existed in Planet Zoo. We never really had the chance in that game to fully manifest it into a real gameplay experience. Obviously, there's the welfare within the zoos and we're maintaining and building upon that. But the wildlife reserves offer a completely new experience for the player in terms of how they see conservation working in the real world and how it works in game.

"So, as an example, these wildlife reserves are not just about releasing animals. They're about creating a real natural home and habitat for those animals to live in. So there's the rewilding, the restoration aspects of the environment that then allows the release to wild of those animals from your zoos. And I think, again, helping people connect the dots around conservation and ecology about how these intricate webs work between animals and the environment is, well, for me, I find it really, really interesting. And we want to kind of share that passion and being able to deliver it in this beautiful looking package of wildlife reserves in the game, I think it's amazing."

We also inquired with Hughes about Frontier's method of choosing a conservation site, and what goes into determining a good location to offer a rewilding spot in the game, with one confirmed example being Africa's Great Rift Basin.

"So I guess we look at it from several different aspects. One is, you know, to make these work, we kind of need enough animals that can cohabit together. So we're looking at, you know, when we're identifying an area that would make a good wildlife reserve for us in Planet Zoo 2, it needs to be able to support a wide variety of different animals. Really, we want to be able to release aquatics, avian, and terrestrial animals together into those areas. So, you know, that's one filter, if you like, of how we choose. The other is looking around at real world conservation projects and trying to mirror some of those in game so that people can have that 'oh, yeah, I've seen this on the TV', right, in that amazing documentary that I saw recently. I can kind of recreate some of that. So, yeah, I think those two things really are what's driving our choices."

For more on Planet Zoo 2, be sure to read our dedicated preview of the game, and also head over here for more on the launch plans for the project.