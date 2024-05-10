Frontier is working on a third Jurassic World game

Considering Universal clearly has no intention of letting the Jurassic series take a break, with a new movie planned for July 2025, we probably should've expected to hear that the production giant is once again working with the simulation masters over at Frontier Developments.

Following on from Jurassic World Evolution 2 back in 2021, Frontier is currently in the process of creating a third game in this series, and while the official name has yet to be affirmed or explicitly mentioned, it wouldn't be a crazy bet to assume it will go under the moniker of Jurassic World Evolution 3.

According to the announcement, the game is slated to make its debut in fiscal year 2026, between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026, and the developer intends to properly reveal the game in the coming months, so perhaps expect to see it pop up in one of the coming summer events.