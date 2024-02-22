Frontier is hosting a show next week

HQ

Frontier Developments has announced that it is getting in on the trend of hosting a showcase in the second half of February. Following yesterday's Nintendo Direct, and next week's Nacon Connect and Pokémon Presents, Frontier will be hosting an Unlocked show that will give a glimpse at a few upcoming projects from the game company.

We're told that this show will include looks at Warhammer projects, Planet Zoo: Console Edition, Elite Dangerous, and a few other things to boot. There's also said to be a giveaway as part of the show, so don't miss catching it live when it is hosted on February 28 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.