Frontier Foundry announces FAR: Changing Tides at the PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is still in full swing, and as part of the broadcast, Frontier Foundry (the publishing label of Frontier Developments) has announced that Okomotive will be expanding its FAR universe, with FAR: Changing Tides - the sequel to 2018's FAR: Lone Sails.

The game is set to be swapping sand dunes for sea waves, and will see players control Toe, a hero trapped on a sprawling ocean with little hope of survival. The game will ask players to find an abandoned ship to be able to journey to safety, discovering what happened to Toe's home on their way.

"The reception to FAR: Lone Sails was humbling, to know that people felt the same passion as we do about that world inspired us to continue to build on it with Changing Tides," said Okomotive Lead Designer and Co-Founder, Don Schmocker. "We knew we wanted to tell a different, but complimentary tale, one which would be familiar to fans but fresh and exciting."

FAR: Changing Tides is also looking to use the same art style as Lone Sails and will feature side-scrolling gameplay and another haunting soundtrack.

As for when we will be able to get hands-on with the game, the release date is planned for "late 2021", and it will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. Check out some screenshots for the game below.