Frontier Developments unveils F1 Manager 2023

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for F1 fans again. Codemasters simulation-racing title, F1 23, will be coming in mid-June, and this will then be followed up by the next simulation game from Frontier Developments, F1 Manager 2023.

As was originally confirmed a few weeks ago, Frontier has now unveiled the game and revealed that it will be coming sometime in the summer (late August seems like a safe bet to coincide with the release plan for F1 Manager 2022) for PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. As for how this game will differ from its predecessor, Frontier states that it will offer deeper management systems, more dramatic racing, and more.

We're told that F1 Manager 2023 will bring a new Sporting Director role, which will task players with managing and training the pit crew, and overcoming the challenges that revolve around botched pit stops. There will also be car weight considerations to take into account, a cost cap to accommodate, and a Race Replay mode that allows players to rewrite moments from the entire 23-race season.

When it comes to racing, F1 Manager 2023 will bring a driver confidence system that will define how boldly a driver acts on the track, as well as actual verbal responses from a driver when communicating to their race engineer.

Lastly, we're told that the game will include all 23 races in the season, as well as all six sprint events, and these will all be commentated on by Sky Sports' David Croft and Karun Chandhok.

While you can check out the announcement trailer for the game below, we'll just have to hold our breath on an exact release date for the time being.