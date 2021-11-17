Frontier Developments Merchandise Giveaway

Frontier Developments and Frontier Foundry have had quite the busy year. Not only was Jurassic World Evolution 2 released just last week, but this year has seen the game developer and its publishing label deliver Lemnis Gate in September and Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in May. But that's not all, as we've also seen plenty of new content land in both Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo, to expand these park-building simulation titles even further.
But why are we telling you this again you might ask? Well, we're collaborating with Frontier to run a giveaway for our UK readers, a giveaway where all you have to do is answer a short question in the comments below, in order to be in the running for a bumper list of Frontier-themed goodies.
So what exactly will be included in the bundle? One lucky winner will be getting all the items listed below:
To be in the running, all you have to do is answer the question below in the comments section, and then in two weeks time, on December 1, we'll pick a winner and have the goodies sent your way. It's that easy!
Question: What is your favourite Frontier game and why?