Frontier Developments Merchandise Giveaway

Frontier Developments and Frontier Foundry have had quite the busy year. Not only was Jurassic World Evolution 2 released just last week, but this year has seen the game developer and its publishing label deliver Lemnis Gate in September and Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in May. But that's not all, as we've also seen plenty of new content land in both Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo, to expand these park-building simulation titles even further.

But why are we telling you this again you might ask? Well, we're collaborating with Frontier to run a giveaway for our UK readers, a giveaway where all you have to do is answer a short question in the comments below, in order to be in the running for a bumper list of Frontier-themed goodies.

So what exactly will be included in the bundle? One lucky winner will be getting all the items listed below:



Planet Coaster tote bag and pin badge



Planet Zoo plushie and lunch box



Lemnis Gate snapback cap and pin



Struggling eyeball treat box



Elite Dangerous: Odyssey t-shirt



And a pair of Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Headphones in an Elite Dangerous: Odyssey branded box.



To be in the running, all you have to do is answer the question below in the comments section, and then in two weeks time, on December 1, we'll pick a winner and have the goodies sent your way. It's that easy!

Question: What is your favourite Frontier game and why?