Frontier Developments has broken ground on a new "Planet series" title

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While we know to expect a sequel for Planet Zoo later this year, a game we've already had a chance to preview, Frontier Developments has much more in the pipeline. In a brief statement on its forum, the developer has confirmed that a brand-new "Planet series" project is on the way, a game that will take us beyond the established settings of the wider universe.

The statement from the British studio explains: "We've started work on a brand-new Planet Game franchise, which has all the familiarity you love about the Planet series, but a completely new setting for us than Planet Coaster or Planet Zoo, one which still combines our love for creativity, management and meaningful simulation."

As for the release timeline, or even when we're expecting to hear more from this game, all that Frontier has said is to "watch this space" as it's continuing to work on parts of the game.

With a new Planet title on the way, what setting would you like to see Frontier explore? Is it time for Planet Hospital or perhaps something different, like a film and TV-business-centric 'Planet Production'?