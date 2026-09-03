Frontier Developments announces a deal with Disney to develop a new building and management game

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Frontier Developments, the studio known for its building and management games such as Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, and Jurassic World Evolution, has announced that it has reached an agreement with Disney to develop a new video game "based on Disney's iconic portfolio of intellectual property".

Although it is unclear whether this refers to a specific IP from the Mickey Mouse company, it is quite possible that the creators of Planet Coaster are moving towards a sort of Disney Parks construction game, with themed areas distinguished by the company's various IPs.

Jo Cooke, CEO of Frontier, had this to say about the partnership:

"We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Disney, which further reinforces our clearly defined strategy of developing and enhancing world-class creative management simulation game franchises.

"Our mission with this game is to connect a passionate, creative community of players with one of the world's most iconic and beloved brands, and I can't wait to see what our talented teams will create with this incredible opportunity."

As the deal has only just been finalised, it's likely that this new title from Frontier is still some way off, but we'll be keeping a close eye out for any updates.

How do you imagine a Disney-base building and management game from Frontier? Let us know in the comments.