Frontier announces Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Frontier Foundry, the games label of Frontier Developments has announced a new turn-based tactical RPG set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Known as Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, this title is set to see "humanity's greatest weapon", the Grey Knights fighting back against the corrupting forces of Chaos.

The game is also expected to be set in the 41st Millennium, and will have a narrative written by bestselling author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden. It is also being developed by the Canadian studio, Complex Games.

As for when we will be able to get our hands on this title, the release window is set for 2022, and it is looking to launch on PC. We are, however, expected to be getting a full cinematic announcement in August 2021.