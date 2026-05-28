Frontier announces Planet Zoo 2, set to launch on PC and consoles in October

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We're heading into perhaps the busiest week of the year for video game announcements and news, as the 'not-E3' period that many have come to regard as Summer Game Fest will commence from next week, with the first of a boatload of shows being the next PlayStation State of Play on June 2.

With a variety of shows on the horizon, Frontier Developments has decided to jump the gun and to share with the wider world its major game launch for 2026, with this being the long-awaited follow-up to Planet Zoo.

Known simply as Planet Zoo 2, this project is a sequel that aims to build on the format and formula so many have come to adore over the years. It includes the familiar zoo construction suite and a host of land creatures to build enclosures for, but this title is also going above and beyond by also serving up options for fans to create enclosures for flying and aquatic animals as well.

Regarded as "Frontier's most advanced zoo simulation game to date," Planet Zoo 2 also ramps up the visuals of the series by offering high-fidelity furs, feathers, and scales for its creatures, on top of improved animal behaviour that should make each creature feel more authentic than ever.

Beyond this, we can expect the project to focus even more on conservatism, as players will be expected to take on conservation tasks around the world that includes revitalising iconic wildlife reserves and creating living ecosystems. This is naturally on top of creating a functioning, entertaining, financially-viable, and satisfying zoo from the perspective of both guests and the animals it keeps.

Planet Zoo 2 will be looking to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 13, with two versions on hand. There will be a regular Standard bundle that costs £39.99/€49.99 but also a Deluxe Edition that costs £54.99/€64.99, with this also offering the Deluxe Upgrade Pack that includes six additional animal species and a variety of exclusive animal signs for decorative purposes.

We can expect to hear more from Frontier about the game soon, as we're told it will appear at both the Wholesome Games Showcase and the PC Gaming Show on June 6 and 7, respectively.