Front Mission 2: Remake launches in October

Front Mission 2: Remake was announced last year and the original plans was to launch it this summer, This obviously didn't happen and the game suffered a delay, but no new date was confirmed. Until now that is.

In a brand new trailer, Forever Entertainment reveals that Front Mission 2: Remake will launch on October 5, contributing to the almost extreme overcrowding of new releases that month. Besides updated graphics (the original game premiered back in 1997), we can also look forward to quality-of-life improvements, modernized battle scenes, a renewed soundtrack and much more.

Check out the brand new Date Announcement Trailer below.