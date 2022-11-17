Front Mission 1st: Remake gets a new gameplay trailer

A whole lot of remakes released today are based on games that frankly still looks good and are even fairly new. Front Mission 1st: Remake can't be accused of this as the original Front Mission launched back in 1995. But on November 30 the series return with a remake for Nintendo Switch.

It has a Classic and Modern mode to cater to both old and new fans, and this included the revamped music as well for all of you that want the original tunes. Check out what remade Wanzer warfare in 2090 looks like in the trailer below.