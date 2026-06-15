FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki gives Soulsborne fans hope of a new single-player experience in reference to "unannounced games"

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With The Duskbloods releasing this year as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, and Elden Ring: Nightreign releasing last year as a multiplayer-only Elden Ring spin-off, some fans are beginning to worry that they're no longer going to be getting FromSoftware's traditional, single-player RPGs in the near future. However, if there's anyone that can calm those fears, it's Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, who implied that the games we know about aren't the only projects the developer is working on.

In a statement to Japanese outlet Denfaminico Gamer, Miyazaki clarified that he is "generally satisfied with the development environment that FromSoftware currently has." He doesn't see many areas for improvement, as Denfaminico Gamer wanted to know whether the development woes many see in the industry today had hit FromSoft.

That isn't the case, and Miyazaki wants us to know that the company is working "harder than ever" to create experiences we'll remember. The last line of the statement is what really got fans going, as Miyazaki said: "We hope you will look forward to our upcoming titles, both those already announced and those yet to be announced."

We know that FromSoftware works in a way that it has multiple teams doing different projects, rather than pooling every resource into one project. It stands to reason, then, that while teams have been creating multiplayer experiences, there has been another team working on something else. FromSoftware is known for working fast, too, so it could be that we'll hear about these unannounced projects sooner rather than later.