FromSoftware will work on "different projects in different genres"

Aside from the recent Armored Core game, FromSoftware has stuck relatively faithfully to a very specific design framework, but that framework now has a gigantic worldwide audience. They'll be happy to know that there's plenty of new stuff coming from the studio.

In a recent interview following a win at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 for the Asian market, director Hidetaka Miyazaki said this about the studio's future:

"We have multiple projects running, and they are in a wide variety of genres. Some of them are directed by me, while others are handled by others. I think we'll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it."

New genres sounds quite excellent, as Dark Souls and Elden Ring share a very similar fantasy genre framework. As we know, the studio currently isn't exploring Elden Ring 2, which means now is the time to explore new possibilities.

What do you think he means when he says "a wide variety of genres"? What do we have in store?