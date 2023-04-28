FromSoftware wants to release games more frequently

HQ

In a new interview with Eurogamer, FromSoftware's Yasuhiro Kitao has said that the team working at the acclaimed development studio want to release games more frequently.

He said: "This is an area we feel we've always strived to achieve: always making something new, always making something original, something that we find interesting and fun as players. So in this sense, really, nothing much has changed. We do develop multiple titles simultaneously; we do have several teams working on different projects. We hope to stagger our releases and bring something new and exciting at hopefully not-so-long intervals going forward."

Considering we're getting Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon later this year, and we got Elden Ring last year, we'd say that FromSoftware appear to be on fire when it comes to frequent releases. Perhaps, though, it is looking to make this kind of schedule more of the norm than an exception to it. Either way, considering the developer's fame within the gaming landscape, it'll be hard to find someone who doesn't want to see more FromSoftware games.