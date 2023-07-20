FromSoftware sets the scene with explosive Armored Core VI story trailer

HQ

If you're not quite sure what to expect with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you wouldn't be the only person as FromSoftware hasn't visited this franchise in years. Yet, with the game set to make its debut on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on August 25, 2023, the famed Japanese developer has now revealed the story trailer for the game.

This trailer sets the scene for the title, as it explores and shows the kinds of dangers that the world of Rubicon has in store. Specifically, if you can't quite tell what's going on in the trailer (don't worry, we're right there with you), a press release states that this trailer shows what happens when Handler Walter and his Hounds get involved in a mission. It paints the picture of what the protagonist, pilot C4-621, will be getting up to within the game.

Check out the story trailer below for some intense and explosive action.

Will you be playing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon?