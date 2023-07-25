FromSoftware reveals future plans for the Armored Core franchise

HQ

FromSoftware has revealed whether there are any upcoming plans to continue the Armored Core franchise beyond Fires of Rubicon.

We recently sat down with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon's game director Masaru Yamamura and producer Yasunori Ogura to discuss all things mech action, and while we're plenty excited to see what's coming next month, we couldn't help but to ask whether there are any future plans for the franchise going forward after this next game.

"Currently we don't have any plans to revive any of our other franchises or titles," Ogura said. "Right now the focus is on Armored Core VI, because this is a title we've always wanted to continue. Due to the right circumstances and allotment of resources in the company, we finally reached the point where we could do that, and so we're happy to be making Armored Core again. Of course, we'll keep that thought going forward and you might see some more plans in future, but right now we're concentrating on AC6."

It seems that Armored Core VI is being made out of a combination of FromSoftware wanting to return to the franchise for years and now being the right time to do it. That means that perhaps this isn't the grand return of Armored Core as a series, but there's still plenty to look forward to in the game's next iteration. As Ogura says as well, there's always the chance for more plans in the future.

