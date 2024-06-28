FromSoftware parent company targeted in data hack

HQ

Earlier this month, a ransomware group targeted FromSoftware's parent company Kadokawa, breaching their security systems on the 8th of June and taking 1.5 TB of information. Only recently did Kadokawa confirm this in a press release.

It stressed that no credit card information was taken, but we're not sure if any personal information was leaked. All facets of the company were hit, and the data could be released on the 1st of July unless the company pays a ransom.

Reportedly, an amount of money has been offered so far, but the hackers found it to be far too low.