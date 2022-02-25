FromSoftware issues an apology for the performance issues of Elden Ring

HQ

As you have probably noticed, today is all about FromSoftware's latest action-RPG, Elden Ring. We've already reported on the mammoth launch it has seen on Steam, making it one of the platform's highest peaking games of all-time, and have already talked about the first patch that the Japanese developer has pushed out, but there's still more news to discuss.

This time it comes in the form of an apology, with FromSoftware stating that they "apologise for any inconvenience" the performance issues the game might have, or still be causing. To this end, the developer has identified several areas that are set to be revised and improved, and also asked for players to have a bit of patience with them while they resolve the problems. You can see the identified issues below.

Main items to be revised:



Regarding the problem of the mouse being too sensitive in the PC version.

- We will be sending out a patch for this issue in the near future.

Regarding the problem of Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch when the Steam account name is set to 2-byte characters.

- We are aware of the cause of this issue and will be providing a patch in the near future.

Regarding the phenomenon of frame rate and other performance-related issues during gameplay. We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms.

- For the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance.

About the phenomenon of game data that does not save correctly in the PlayStation 5 version

- If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly.

- We are aware of the cause of this issue and are working on a patch to correct it, but until the patch is released, please save your game manually by exiting the game regularly.

- Game data will be saved correctly if you quit the game by opening the system menu using the OPTION button and selecting "Quit Game."



