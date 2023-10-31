FromSoftware is recruiting developers for several new games

HQ

This year may have been a great one for games, but it has been less so for their creators. Firing sprees have hit the industry hard, but there are always a few developers out there looking to add members to their team.

FromSoftware is one such developer. On its website, there are a number of roles available across several disciplines, including: game planner, system planner, character designer, background designer, technical artist, sound designer/composer, and more.

The acclaimed developer will be hosting webinars in December to give more information about these roles. The only title we know about right now in FromSoftware's release schedule is an expansion for Elden Ring. However, with this hiring spree, it seems we might be seeing even more games from the studio in the near future.